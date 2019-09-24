KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down tonight and temperatures will fall into the 40s. Expect a little sunshine tomorrow with a slight chance of a few showers and highs in the 60s. A potent system will arrive from the northwest on Thursday, with rain overspreading much of the viewing area through the evening and into Friday morning. Winds will remain quite strong, and temperatures will fall behind this system. Friday looks to be mostly dry, but an even strong system will approach Saturday morning. This system will bring rain to the entire state through the weekend, with a possible transition to snow at times near the international border. Rain chances and cooler temperatures will continue into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

