KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

A strong jet stream will bring in more precipitation overnight, beginning across our southwest counties. Precipitation may fall as snow to begin, and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our southwestern counties beginning 6 AM MDT. Precipitation will then overspread North Dakota through tomorrow morning and afternoon. Most of it will fall as rain, but a little wet snow may mix in. Light accumulations of snow will be possible outside the advisory, mostly on grassy areas. High temperatures tomorrow will only reach the upper 30s and 40s. High pressure at the surface will then build in for Thursday and Friday, leading to more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Another system will arrive late Friday night and into Saturday. Rain chances are still questionable, but chances are good that winds will be increasing through the weekend. More sunshine and temperatures closer to seasonal averages look like a good bet by early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

