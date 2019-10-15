KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Expect a cool overnight with fog forming, especially across central North Dakota by early tomorrow morning. Stubborn cloud cover places like Minot and Bismarck may hold high temperatures in the 40s, but back out to the west we’ll see sunshine and highs in the 60s. An approaching warm front from the west will increase southerly winds through Thursday, and temperatures will climb above seasonal averages for most. Expect a slight cool down to end the week, with a more active pattern possibly taking shape by the end of the weekend.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

