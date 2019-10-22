KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

A quick-moving storm system will bring rain and snow across the southwestern half of the state overnight. Look for mostly trace amounts of snow accumulations, although there may be higher amounts in a band stretching from just west of Williston through Dickinson and into Sioux county. A few rain and snow showers may linger across our southwest tomorrow morning, but otherwise, skies will clear with highs in the 40s. High pressure will keep us dry through the rest of the week. The warmest day will be Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs close to seasonal averages. A sharp cold front will arrive late Saturday, and temperatures will drop quickly on Sunday. The beginning of next week will feature temperatures way below average and slight chances for snow.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

