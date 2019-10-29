KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

We’ll see another cold night tonight with snow showers possible across our northern counties. Winds will calm slightly but never quite go away, leading to wind chill values down into the single digits overnight. High pressure will build in tomorrow, calming our winds further and bringing us some sunshine. Temperatures will remain quite cold, however, with highs remaining 15 degrees below average. A storm system, with an associated warm and cold front, will arrive Halloween. Temperatures for some will warm into the 40s but then cool quickly by the Trick-or-Treat time frame with an advancing cold front. There will also be a chance for rain and snow, with minor accumulations possible, mainly across west-central and south-central North Dakota into Friday morning. There is an outside chance for rain and snow Saturday, but better chances for precipitation arrive late Sunday into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

