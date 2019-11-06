KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

(CBS/AP) Mexico City — Relatives say at least nine U.S. citizens, including six children, who live in a Mormon community in northern Mexico were killed in a shooting attack. The families said they suspect it may have been a case of mistaken identity by drug cartel gunmen.

Family members told "CBS This Morning" that the FBI has opened an investigation into the killings. It happened Monday near the town of Bavispe, about 100 miles south of the Arizona border. As many as 13 other members of La Mora — a decades-old settlement in Sonora state founded as part of an offshoot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — were initially reported missing after the attack on a convoy of SUVs carrying community members, said a relative who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.