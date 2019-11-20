KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Snow currently in northeast Montana will move across northwestern North Dakota tonight, and eventually, overspread the northern half of the state tomorrow morning. Highest snow accumulations look to be near the Canadian border, where a moderate band of snow sets up and could quickly put down up to half a foot. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for these areas. Lighter amounts of snow will be seen further south, although everyone will see cooler high temperatures in the upper 20s and 30s. High pressure at the surface will settle in Thursday and clear our skies. Expect seasonal temperatures getting into the 30s once more, before a warm-up commences to end the week. By Friday and into the weekend, high temperatures will be warming up over 10 degrees above average, if not more. The pattern becomes slightly more active to begin next week, and there are hints of a large system developing across the central portion of the country.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

