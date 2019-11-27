KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Look for mostly cloudy skies tonight with some clearing possible to the west. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 20s. Weak high pressure at the surface tomorrow may enable a little sunshine and light winds. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid-20s to mid-30s. Thanksgiving will bring in the first chances for snow. It will generally be light at first, with the greatest chances for anything more than a couple of inches across our far northwest by Friday evening. In addition, strong southeasterly winds will develop Thanksgiving, slacken somewhat Friday, but then pick up dramatically once more out of the northwest early Saturday morning. It is at this point that the main system arrives, with heavy snow and blizzard conditions not out of the question through Saturday night. The heaviest snow totals at this point look to be over I-94 and points south, where data is suggesting a foot or more is not unlikely. There are a few “fly in the ointment” type scenarios that would limit the high snow accumulations, however. If temperatures are just a few degrees warmer as some data suggests, some of the precipitation may fall as an icy mix, lowering totals. In any case, the worst travel conditions for our area look to be Friday evening into most of Saturday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder