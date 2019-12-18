KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Overnight low temperatures will be set around midnight tonight, and then begin to warm through tomorrow afternoon as a warm front pushes across the state. High temperatures will reach the upper 20s to low 40s from northeast to southwest respectively with plenty of sunshine. A weak cold front will then move in early Thursday morning, knocking our high temperatures back to seasonal averages. Afterwards, another warm-up will commence, with highs well above average for the weekend and some sunshine. Precipitation chances look slim to none at least until Christmas, as a very quiet weather pattern continues.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

