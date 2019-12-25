KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Low clouds and fog will hang around tonight and last at least through Christmas morning. Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s tonight, but will not climb much tomorrow with the cloud cover, reaching the upper teens to the east and upper 20s to the west. An area of low pressure to our southeast may create enough lift in our atmosphere for light snow to develop, particularly across south-central North Dakota. Accumulations will most likely only be an inch or two through Thursday. Skies will finally begin to clear late Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures remaining close to seasonal late-December averages through the weekend. Model data is beginning to suggest a powerful storm system developing this weekend from the southwest, however, at this time it appears the greatest impacts will remain just to our east.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder