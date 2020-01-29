KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Temperatures will remain above average tomorrow, although increased cloud cover will limit them from getting out of the low 30s for most. The exception may be across our southwestern counties, where more sunshine will help to warm temperatures up back into the 40s. Expect dry conditions through tomorrow. Another warm front will pass through the state Thursday, bringing with it chances for light snow accumulations. Behind this front, a strong westerly wind will develop. This wind will help to warm temperatures further into the weekend, with most neighborhoods pushing well into the 40s, and a number of spots into the 50s! Chances for precipitation return Sunday and Monday, with colder, more seasonable arctic air arriving by early next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder