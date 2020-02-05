KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight, and while temperatures will drop, a developing southwest wind will help to modify overnight lows. Clouds will increase with highs back up into the 20s and 30s across our area. A weak system will arrive from the Canadian Prairies tomorrow night, increasing chances for snow slightly across our northwest tomorrow evening. Accumulations of snow will be possible through Thursday, with the highest amounts of a few inches through the US83 corridor. Colder air will also arrive, particularly northeast. by the end of the week. Temperatures will again modify quickly and become milder by Saturday, as another system approaches. This too will have the chance to put down accumulating snow, but it currently appears the highest amounts will be into northern South Dakota. Slight chance for snow will remain with us into early next week with high temperatures close to seasonal averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

