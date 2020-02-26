KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Skies will clear some tonight allowing temperatures to drop into the lower teens and single digits by morning. An approaching front from the west by tomorrow afternoon will help temperatures rebound into the 30s for many, with a slight chance for light snow by tomorrow night. Afterwards, a warmer pattern will once again develop as high temperatures push well into the 30s and 40s to end the week, and will continue through the weekend. We’ll also remain in a relatively dry pattern, with the next chance of precipitation not arriving until early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Mischief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Mischief"

Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics"

Hope for Haiti

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hope for Haiti"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25"

Coronavirus Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Impacts"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Teacher Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Shortage"

Law Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25"

Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with cooler afternoon highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with cooler afternoon highs"

Doug Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doug Update"

Zero Waste Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zero Waste Week"

Region 7 Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Girls Basketball"

Region 5 Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Girls Basketball"

Minot City Council Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council Meeting"

Fires Attorney

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fires Attorney"

One Basin Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "One Basin Program"

Safety Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Council"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge