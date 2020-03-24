KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Cold air moves in from the northwest overnight, while at the same time an area of precipitation moves in from eastern Montana. Although it may begin as rain, it will change over to snow as the night progresses. By dawn tomorrow it appears light snow will be falling across our southern counties. It’s here where we could see an inch or 2 accumulations, with a trace possible further north towards I-94. High temperatures tomorrow will be about 20 degrees cooler than today’s, with highs in the 30s for most. A few light rain and snow showers may persist into Thursday but otherwise, look for dryer weather with temperatures closer to seasonal averages. A further warm-up will commence to end the week. A quiet and mild pattern will dominate the forecast through the weekend and into much of next week. Precipitation chances will be slim and high temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

