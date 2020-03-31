KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain and thunderstorms will gradually wind down and move to our east by late tonight. A cold front will continue to very slowly push through our area. Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s overnight. Out ahead of it, we’ll see lows only down into the mid to upper 30s. With help from an energized atmosphere, an area of accumulating snow will develop across our northwest counties beginning after midnight. With favorable dynamics in place, snow totals in excess of a half-foot or more will be possible, particularly across our far northwestern counties, near the Montana and Canada borders. Further east, precipitation may not fall as all snow with a warmer air influence. In these areas, such as Minot, accumulations are more uncertain. Most of us will see a break in the precipitation tomorrow afternoon before a second system pushes into our area from the southwest, beginning tomorrow night. With cold air in place, precipitation is likely to fall as all snow. Uncertainty in the exact track of this system still exists, but it appears that portions of our area have the potential to receive accumulating snow of up to 6″, if not more. The best chances for these totals appears to be across our far southeastern counties through Thursday night. Our pattern will dry out Friday with high-pressure building in. Temperatures will run 15 to 20 degrees below average to end the week, but will quickly rebound into the weekend. Rain and snow chances will also return beginning Saturday and continue into early next week, with highs again above average at the end of the forecast period.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder