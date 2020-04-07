KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

More than 38 Million Americans received SNAP benefits in 2019. Terms and regulations for SNAP have changed in recent years but now some say more changes are needed. It's still missing one component that some people say is key right now during the Corona Virus pandemic.

One essential chore that everyone still needs to do during this pandemic is go grocery shopping. While most people are being urged to stay home as much as possible, some people are forced to stay home for medical reasons. Those people would ideally like to utilize the delivery option for groceries but for some like Gary Hotchkiss, who is a double kidney transplant patient, they are unable to.