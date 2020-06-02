KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop back into the 40s for some spots, although everyone will see temperatures rebound back into the upper 70s and 80s tomorrow afternoon. At the same time, a cold front will approach from the northwest. Southerly winds ahead of the front will allow for moisture to pool into southwest and south-central portions of the state, and it’s here that we could see a severe threat materialize as the front initiates thunderstorms by later in the day. The front will stall, allowing for additional thunderstorm development across our southern counties through Thursday. Friday appears to be dry with slightly above-average temperatures, but rain and thunderstorm chances will ramp up once more by this weekend as a potent upper-level system approaches from the southwest. Sunday appears to be quite warm, with a cooler pattern being hinted at by early next week with continued chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder