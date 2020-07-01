KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Storms will move east tonight and skies will begin to clear from west to east. We’ll see mostly sunny skies tomorrow with daytime highs mostly back into the 70s and 80s. A few isolated thunderstorms may develop across central North Dakota tomorrow afternoon, but otherwise, expect dry weather until later Thursday. Temperatures will warm to well above-average daytime highs to end the week with persistent chances for showers and thunderstorms each day through the weekend, as the warm and active weather pattern continues.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

