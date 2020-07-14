KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will wind down with the setting sun this evening, and we’ll be looking at clear to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will once again fall into the upper 40s and 50s with a sunny, albeit a bit breezy, day tomorrow. Daytime highs will be close to seasonal averages tomorrow and Thursday. Upper-level ridging will help to warm our temperatures up into the 90s for many Friday, while at the same time strong energy aloft will initiate thunderstorms by the afternoon. With the right parameters in place, severe weather will be possible. Rain chances will continue through the weekend, but temperatures will be cooler. A more active pattern will be possible next week with more chances for rain.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14

Mosquito Season

Deep Water Fish

Mowing Challenge

Golf Tournament

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

NDC JULY 14

Tuesday's Forecast: cooler & mostly sunny

WATFORD CHAIN ACCIDENTS

Babe Ruth Baseball

Mandan BusinessMini Match

Minot Roundabout Open

YHF

Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Bismarck Capitals Baseball

Emergency Pay Debate

Rural Broadband

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13

