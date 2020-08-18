KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Well above-average temperatures will return again tomorrow, with some locations approaching triple digits. A weak cold front will close in on the international border by tomorrow afternoon, increasing rain chances across our northern counties. Very hot temperatures and a slight chance for rain will stay with us through Thursday, although some will begin to cool off back into the 80s to end the week, mostly across our northern counties where the best chances for rain will reside. Temperatures this weekend will remain hot but not to such extreme levels, with minimal chances for rain. A pattern change by early next week may bring cooler weather and increased chances for showers and thunderstorms.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder