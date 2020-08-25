KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

While a few isolated thunderstorms may develop later this evening, better chances for rain will arrive by early tomorrow morning as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures tomorrow will remain warm, but a few degrees cooler than what we’ve been feeling as of late. There will be another chance for thunderstorm redevelopment tomorrow afternoon, with a chance for a few strong storms, mainly across the southern half of the viewing area. The best chances for rain look to arrive Thursday, with temperatures continuing to cool off. We’ll end the week and enter the weekend on a drier and sunny note, with temperatures close to seasonal averages and breezy conditions possible. Rain chances will return Sunday, especially across the northeast, and behind this system, colder air will arrive. Temperatures by early next week may only reach the 60s as we head into the month of September and the beginning of meteorological fall.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

