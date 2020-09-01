KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with very windy conditions. Sustained wind speeds out of the west will increase to 25 mph, gusting to as high as 45 mph. A Windy Advisory is in effect all day. Fire weather concerns have also prompted a Red Flag Warning. Highs return to the mid to upper 70s with a very small chance for showers in northern ND, around Minot and the Turtle Mountains.

Tonight: Mostly clear as lows drop to the 40s and winds die down to around 5-15 mph.