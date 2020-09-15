KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Cooler air will continue to advect in overnight, with lows in the upper 30s and 40s. High pressure builds in tomorrow, giving us some sun but cooler air, with daytime highs in the upper 50s near the Canadian border and 60s elsewhere. It will also be another hazy day as wildfire smoke continues to be transported aloft from out west. Models are suggesting that the haze will clear somewhat on Thursday, and we’ll end up with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing slightly. Friday will feature similar conditions, with breezy winds and slightly below-average temperatures. A more significant warmup appears probable this weekend, with temperatures warming well into the 70s and perhaps a few 80-degree readings. There will also be slight chances for rain as an upper-level system approaches. Expect the warmer temperatures to continue into early next week with slight chances for rain.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

