KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

A cold front will move through overnight, but we’ll still look for temperatures only dropping into the 50s for most. There will also be an increasing chance for rain into tomorrow morning, with the best chances across our northwest counties. Rain chances will continue tomorrow, with northern counties having the best chances for any meaningful accumulation. Here we’ll see daytime highs hold in the 60s, where elsewhere temperatures will climb well into the 70s. A warm front will push across the viewing area Thursday, bringing back much warmer than average weather with breezy south winds. Following this, a cold front will then sweep across the state late Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing another outside chance for rain. Temperatures will slowly cool down to end the week and through the weekend, with continued outside chances for rain and strong winds as the jet stream amplifies across the continent.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Forecast - Dave Holder

