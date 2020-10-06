KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Today: A few clouds will move through northern ND. Winds will increase from the NW to 20-30 mph, gusting to 30-45 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for noon until 8 pm. Highs will warm to the upper 60s to upper 70s. The strong winds have created critical fire weather concerns. This has prompted the NWS to issue a Red Flag Warning beginning at noon until 8 pm.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 40s and much lighter NW winds to 5-15 mph.