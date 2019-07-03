KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who alleged that U.S. Rep. Tony Cardenas sexually abused her when she was 16 dropped her lawsuit against him on Wednesday and said she was sorry she hired her lawyer, who was given permission by a judge to quit the case.

Angela Villela Chavez, 28, of Lancaster made the request to drop her lawsuit to a Superior Court judge who dismissed it with prejudice, meaning Chavez cannot refile it.