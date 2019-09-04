KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

Live Now
While a few rain showers and perhaps a thunderstorm might move across our northeastern counties, the majority of our area will stay clear with lows in the 50s. Abundant sunshine will be on tap for everyone tomorrow, and highs will be in the 70s across central North Dakota and 80s out west. Big changes then arrive Friday. While most of Friday will be sunny with warm temperatures, an incoming system will increase rain chances dramatically overnight into the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be set in the morning, with rain through the morning and lingering into much of the afternoon. A respite from the rain looks likely on Sunday, but another impactful system will arrive Monday, bringing more rain to the viewing area. Temperatures will remain slightly below average as we head through next week, with yet another potent system possible on Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

