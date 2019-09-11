KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain will continue to overspread the entire state tonight, with the wind increasing into the morning hours. High temperatures will be set tomorrow morning and will hold steady through most of the afternoon. Rain will last through most of the day tomorrow, but will eventually taper off as we head into Friday morning. There will be a slight chance for rain north on Saturday, but an upper-level ridge in the jet stream is expected to build in for the weekend, increasing our temperatures quite dramatically. It’s not out of the question that we could see widespread highs in the 80s by Sunday and into the early part of next week! In addition, abundant sunshine looks to be on tap. The next chance for rain appears to be on Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

