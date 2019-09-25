KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down tonight as temperatures drop into the low 40s. Most of us will wake up to sunshine tomorrow, but clouds will increase through the day, as a warm front lifts north. The front will be the focal point for developing rain, mainly north towards the Canadian border. Highs will be in the 50s to the north and 70s across our southern counties. High pressure at the surface will slide across the state Friday, bringing about a mostly dry day. Temperatures will be cooler, however, with highs in the 50s for most. The next system then looks to make an impact beginning Satruday morning to our southwest. As the first day of the weekend progresses, the rain will overspread the entire state, with winds increasing and holding temperatures in the 40s. Some snow may mix in across the northwest, however, accumulations of snow are highly questionable at this time. Rain will contine through much of Sunday and possibly into Monday, with temperatures remainign below average into the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder