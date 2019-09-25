KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down tonight as temperatures drop into the low 40s. Most of us will wake up to sunshine tomorrow, but clouds will increase through the day, as a warm front lifts north. The front will be the focal point for developing rain, mainly north towards the Canadian border. Highs will be in the 50s to the north and 70s across our southern counties. High pressure at the surface will slide across the state Friday, bringing about a mostly dry day. Temperatures will be cooler, however, with highs in the 50s for most. The next system then looks to make an impact beginning Satruday morning to our southwest. As the first day of the weekend progresses, the rain will overspread the entire state, with winds increasing and holding temperatures in the 40s. Some snow may mix in across the northwest, however, accumulations of snow are highly questionable at this time. Rain will contine through much of Sunday and possibly into Monday, with temperatures remainign below average into the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Griffith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Griffith"

Legacy Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Football"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"

Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Ben Gartner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ben Gartner"

MPL Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPL Volunteers"

Missile Chefs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missile Chefs"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Winter Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Prep"

SS Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "SS Scam"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-25-19"

High School Volleyball Sept. 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 24"

High School Soccer Sept. 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Soccer Sept. 24"

High School Tennis Sept. 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Tennis Sept. 24"

HH Germans

Thumbnail for the video titled "HH Germans"

Electronic Pull Tabs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electronic Pull Tabs"

Hannah Herbel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hannah Herbel"

Beulah Miners Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Miners Volleyball"

Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss