KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

Skies will generally be clear tonight, with a slight chance for a few light rain and snow showers across our western counties. We’ll see sunshine tomorrow but highs will only reach the 40s. However, highs will reach the 50s with some 60s possible by Friday. The warm-up won’t last as a strong cold front barrels through the state Saturday morning. High temperatures will be set early in the day, with temperatures falling through the afternoon. In addition, winds will increase significantly. We do look to stay mostly dry, with just a slight chance for precipitation across the southern half of the state. Sunday will be the first day with high temperatures around 20 degrees below average. Expect this to continue with reinforcing shots of cold air through next week. The pattern does look to remain dry, with the exception of a few snow showers possible Monday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

