KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

"God is going to provide, because he always does."

Those words come from the man still wearing the same clerical apparel and still grinning the same grin: Father Austin Vetter, rector of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck. However, next month, Father Vetter will have a new title: Bishop Austin Vetter.

Pope Francis has asked Vetter to be the new Bishop of Helena, Montana. Bishop-Elect Vetter is only the second priest from the Diocese of Bismarck to be named a bishop. He is, however, the first native-born priest to receive that honor.

Before finding out about his nomination, Diocese of Bismarck Bishop David Kagan got a phone call from Archbishop Christophe Pierre: Pope Francis' right-hand man on the American Catholic Church.

"He said: 'Well, your Excellency, I'm delighted to tell you that our Holy Father Francis has appointed Father Austin Vetter to be the next Bishop of Helena.' I said: ' Oh, that's just wonderful. And we visited a little bit and he said: 'Can you help me? Can you give me his phone number? I don't have it,'" Bishop Kagan said.

Father Vetter got the call -- several in fact -- but at first, he didn't recognize the number and didn't know it was the Archbishop.