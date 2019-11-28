KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight and lows will bottom out in the teens for most. Winds will begin to pick up out of the southeast, with strong winds expected tomorrow afternoon, particularly across our southwestern counties. Overcast conditions will stick around through Thanksgiving, and there is a slight chance of light snow and freezing rain by the evening timeframe. Light snow will continue through Friday, but the main energy of the system will arrive later that day. A strengthening Colorado Low will move across our south, putting us in a favorable position for heavy snow banding. In addition, winds will pick up considerably out of the northwest, leading to potential blizzard conditions through the day Saturday. Confidence is increasing in significant snowfall accumulations of a foot or more in many neighborhoods, with the best chances for higher amounts across our southern counties. Snow will taper off Sunday morning, and we’ll begin to see sunshine build in for the beginning of next week. Temperatures look to remain close to seasonal averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Madison Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison Brown"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Thanksgiving Drinking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Drinking"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Thanksgiving Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)"

Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27"

Your Winter Storm Questions Answered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Winter Storm Questions Answered"

Beulah-Hazen Quad Duel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah-Hazen Quad Duel"

Wrapping Paper Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrapping Paper Drive"

Fargo North-South vs Mandan girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo North-South vs Mandan girls hockey"

Bismarck-St. Mary's wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-St. Mary's wrestling"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

New Salem

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem"

BPS Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Security"

Papa's Polar Patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Papa's Polar Patch"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge