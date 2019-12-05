KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

A cold front will sweep through overnight, increasing clouds as it does so. High temperatures in the 20s and 30s will be set early in the day tomorrow, with temperatures remaining steady or even dropping slightly through the afternoon. There is a slight chance for light snow across our northeastern counties tomorrow morning. We’ll warm right back up by Friday as a southwesterly wind returns, and high temperatures will begin to climb back into the 40s for many by the beginning of the weekend. Another cold front then moves in early Sunday. This front will have cold arctic air behind it, and temperatures will begin to fall rapidly through the day Sunday. In addition, there will be a chance for accumulating snow across our area. At this time, accumulations do not look to be significant. The coldest air of the season so far will mean high temperatures in the single digits and lows well below 0 through the beginning of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

