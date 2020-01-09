KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There will be a chance for light snow tonight, especially across our northeastern counties, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. A warm front will warm our temperatures up early tomorrow morning somewhat, but a cold front quickly on its heels will drop temperatures through tomorrow afternoon. In fact, temperatures early tomorrow morning will not be felt again for some time as we enter a much colder pattern, with highs struggling to warm past double digits through the middle of next week. Chances for snow will increase by the weekend as a series of systems move through, although at this point there looks to be no significant accumulations on any given day. The coldest air of the season still looks on track to arrive at some point early next week, behind one such system. High temperatures by the middle of next week may struggle to get above 0, with dangerous wind chills developing.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Standing Rock Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Emergency"

High-Speed Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "High-Speed Chase"

Medina Emergency Responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medina Emergency Responders"

Burleigh Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Construction"

Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Washburn HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn HS Bball"

Beulah/Hazen Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah/Hazen Wrestling"

Mandan Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Feed Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feed Issues"

Mandan Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Construction"

Wanted Murder Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted Murder Suspect"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Balancing Goat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Balancing Goat"

Cold Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Weather"

Logan Co Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan Co Crash"

The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

Megha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Megha"

Winter White Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter White Party"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge