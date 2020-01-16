Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight looks to be the coldest night of the season, at least so far, as skies will remain mostly clear and temperatures drop. An exception will be across our western counties, where temperatures will remain steady or even warm through the night as a southerly wind develops. By tomorrow morning, everyone will be in the warming club, but not before dangerous wind chills develop early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be sunny with the warming continuing, and highs will reach above 0 for most by late in the day. A strong storm system will move across our east Friday. This will bring about mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, increasing chances for snow, and stronger winds. Although we’ll miss the significant accumulations that our neighbors to the east will see, even light snow will create travel problems with the strong winds. As such, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for our eastern counties. We’ll see things clear out for the weekend, but bitterly cold air will once again filter down from the north behind the storm system. Models are continuing to hint at a milder pattern developing by next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Konner Stordalen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Konner Stordalen"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing"

Minot Residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Residents"

Capt. Klug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capt. Klug"

Rural Grocers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocers"

Soil Moisture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soil Moisture"

Kombucha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kombucha"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15"

Cold Weather/Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Weather/Businesses"

#OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "#OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 1/15"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15"

Homes for Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homes for Hope"

Arctic Cold With A Short-Lived Warm Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Cold With A Short-Lived Warm Up"

Australian bushfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Australian bushfires"

The Children's Blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Children's Blizzard"

Jamestown Mandan Jan. 14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamestown Mandan Jan. 14"

Mandan Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Hockey"

Class B Boys Basketball - Jan. 14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Boys Basketball - Jan. 14"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge