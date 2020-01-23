KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

A slowly advancing cold front will bring chances for snow across our area overnight. The best chances for accumulating snow and the highest totals will be across west-central and south-central North Dakota. As the front slides to the southwest cloud cover will linger across the state with high temperatures slightly cooler than today and close to seasonal averages. The one exception will be in the far southwest, where highs will once again push well into the 30s. The front stalls tomorrow night and will then begin to lift back to the northeast as a warm front. This will set the stage for a mild weekend, with limited chances of precipitation. This mild pattern looks to remain with us for much of next week, with the best chances for widespread accumulating snow arriving late Monday into Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

