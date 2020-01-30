KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

Clouds will stick around overnight with the possibility of fog developing once more. Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s, and will not climb much through the day tomorrow with clouds stubbornly hanging around. A warm front will push through our area tomorrow, with snow chances increasing along with it as it does so. Expect light snow across our western counties by tomorrow morning, with snow moving into our central counties tomorrow afternoon. Accumulations will be light, with only a couple inches possible. By Friday, westerly winds will crank up, helping to push temperatures even higher this weekend. Highs for many this weekend will be at least 20 degrees above average, with many locations out west warming into the 50s! The warmth comes to end by early next week, as colder, more seasonable air filters in from the north. After tomorrow’s snow, our pattern remains mostly dry with no real chances for precipitation through at least the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

