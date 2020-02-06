KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

Clouds will increase from the northwest overnight with a chance for light snow showers through central North Dakota. Snow chances will shift west tomorrow, with only light accumulations expected. Highs will be in the lower teens to the northeast but warming back up into the low 30s across the southwest. A few snow showers may linger Friday, but otherwise expect mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures beginning to warm back up. This weekend will be mild with chances for accumulating snow across far southwest parts of the state. Slight chances for snow and seasonal temperatures stay with us for at least the first part of next week. Data, however, is beginning to suggest a big cooldown with increasing chances for snow by the 2nd half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

