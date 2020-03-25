KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will drop into the 20s for most tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies from north to south respectively. There may be a few rain and snow showers across our southern counties tomorrow, but most of the precipitation will be confined to South Dakota. By tomorrow afternoon skies will clear with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 40s. Sunshine and above-average temperatures will become the common theme then through the weekend and into next week. Look for highs into the 50s and even 60s, plenty of sunshine, and dry conditions through the weekend. Precipitation chances do increase slightly by early next week, although nothing looks particularly significant. Next week could see highs that are some of the warmest so far this year.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

No Gigs

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Gigs"

Internet Capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Capacity"

Jewelry Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jewelry Line"

Young CNA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young CNA"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25"

Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder"

LIFE HACKS: CORONA

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CORONA"

DIY: build your own weather instruments at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "DIY: build your own weather instruments at home"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Minot Weekly Presser 3-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Weekly Presser 3-24"

trading cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "trading cards"

Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MSU Early move out

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Early move out"

Minot Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Shelters"

Internet Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Strain"

Tourism Industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourism Industry"

Wedding Delays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wedding Delays"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge