KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

The demand for nurses continues to rise with the Coronavirus rapidly spreading across the country. The month of May is usually the month of many college graduations, but finding a post-grad job might involve more hurdles than usual for nursing students this year.

Final exams are nothing new to college students. Hours of last minute studying and calculating what percentage you need to get on your exam to pass the class. But what if this year your school told you that you have to drive or maybe even fly to the nearest metropolitan area to take your final exam, and as soon as you get back, you might even have to stay at home for 2 weeks? That could be the case for graduating nursing students in North Dakota. Some NCLEX licensure exam sites, including the one in Bismarck, have been closed because of coronavirus. Meaning students may have to travel to Fargo or Minneapolis to take the test. The state Board of Nursing is hoping to get local exam centers re-opened soon.