KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

With many counties opting to cancel in-person voting this June because of the coronavirus, preparations are underway for wider mail-in ballot use.

Burleigh County is one of those counties that's shifting to vote-by-mail. Now, the county is urging residents to make sure their addresses are up to date with the DOT. The Secretary of State's office uses the information on your driver's license to mail your ballot. Anyone who is new to the county, has moved recently or just has incorrect information on their driver's license for any reason, needs to get it up to date.