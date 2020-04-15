KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

Temperatures will fall into the teens again tonight for many with a breezy northerly wind at times, making for another chilly night! With northerly winds sticking around tomorrow, high temperatures will remain 15 to 20 degrees below average, even with some sunshine. By Friday, however, winds will begin to come out of the southwest, allowing temperatures to climb to more seasonal levels. For this weekend, a cold front will arrive bringing a slight chance for rain and strong northerly winds. In addition, it will knock temperatures back a few degrees Saturday for some. Highs on Sunday will rebound slightly but expect a much bigger warm-up beginning next week. Precipitation chances will remain mostly non-existent through at least Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

