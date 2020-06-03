KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thunderstorms will depart and winds will weaken tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s as dryer air advects in behind a front. More showers and thunderstorms may develop across our southern counties through tomorrow, with another chance for severe weather. High temperatures will reach the 70s for most. Friday will feature another day of highs in the 70s with sunshine and tranquil weather, but we continue to monitor more active weather this weekend. A potent upper-level system will arrive from the southwest by late Friday. At the surface, humidity will increase as southerly winds draw up moisture. With a combination of energy in the atmosphere and increasing instability, severe weather will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Although confidence is not high enough to nail down specifics at this point, the highest threats of severe weather appear to be across our western counties Saturday and eastern ones Sunday, generally speaking. Sunday will feature very warm temperatures, but we’ll see a cooling trend through next week with more seasonal temperatures and continued chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

COVID-19 Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Survivor"

NDR Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDR Funds"

Zakian Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zakian Resigns"

Police Dangers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Dangers"

Airmen Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airmen Identified"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/3"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-3"

Robert One Minute 6-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-3"

Race for Rescues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Race for Rescues"

Shiloh Christian Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Signing"

Century Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Soccer"

Ward Co Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Facilities"

ND Golf Championship Early

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Golf Championship Early"

ND Spring Golf Championship Late

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Spring Golf Championship Late"

Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

In Loving Memory children's book

Thumbnail for the video titled "In Loving Memory children's book"

Pools Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pools Opening"

Motorcycle Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2"

RHDV

Thumbnail for the video titled "RHDV"
More Video

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge