KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

Expect clear skies tonight with a light breeze overnight. Temperatures will again be chilly and dip down into the 30s and 40s but will be milder than what we’ve seen over the past couple of nights. Abundant sunshine will again be on tap tomorrow with daytime highs reaching into the 70s for most. An upper-level cutoff low will move our way on Friday, and this will increase rain chances to end the week, particularly across our south-central and southeast. While a few showers may linger early Saturday, expect plenty of sun for the weekend with near average temperatures. Temperatures will continue to climb with breezy conditions possible by early next week. Rain chances and cooler temperatures could arrive as early as next Wednesday, but uncertainty of this at this time remains high.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

