KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

It’ll be a quiet night ahead with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and 40s. Winds will remain light, but expect an uptick closer to dawn, as a southerly wind develops in response to a pressure gradient. Tomorrow will feature windy conditions, mostly sunny skies, and daytime highs mostly in the 70s. Temperatures may be knocked back slightly on Friday, but the winds and sunshine will stick around. We’ll get one more warm and sunny day Saturday before changes come to the weather pattern. Although highs will remain above average Sunday, expect more cloudiness and a chance for rain as a cold front pushes through. Chances for rain may linger Monday with daytime highs falling back into the 50s and 60s. Winds will also remain strong through the beginning of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

