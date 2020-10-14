KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

Clearing skies tonight will mean temperatures will fall into the 20s area-wide. Daytime highs will reach the 40s tomorrow, with a few scattered rain and snow showers possible. Friday will feature another day with highs in the 40s with increasing clouds as another storm system approaches from the west. Chances for rain and snow will increase late Friday from west to east, although the exact track is not certain at this point, and will have implications as to whether snow or rain will fall in addition to potential accumulations. Confidence is growing, however, in accumulating snow occurring somewhere in the viewing area by Saturday. Another shot of cold air will arrive behind the system to begin the weekend along with strong winds. Look for daytime highs only in the 30s by Sunday and Monday with overnight lows remaining well below freezing. Another chance for rain and snow enters the picture by the early to the middle portion of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

