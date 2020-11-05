KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem are clashing over who has authority to fill the seat won by deceased Republican Candidate David Andahl, who died Oct. 5 with COVID-19.

In an unprecedented move, the governor appointed Wade Boeshans for the District 8 House seat. His release says, "No other method is provided by this constitution or by law" to fill the vacancy. That's counter to an Oct. 13 opinion from the attorney general, which would result in the state Republican party filling the vacancy.