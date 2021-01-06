KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

Have you ever held your hand out to catch snowflakes just to look at them? You'll notice that no two are the same. We have 35 different types of snowflakes… and they form from different atmospheric conditions but each one of these is very temperature dependant.

They begin as a tiny dust or pollen particle in the clouds which acts as a nucleus for the snowflake to build off of…. they can't form without that nucleus. As they fall, they encounter water vapor in the air and continue to grow their crystal-like structure. The warmer the temperature, the more moisture content, and the more intricate the detail. When it's extremely cold, the snowflakes are usually smaller and drier.