KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

Snow will wind down and temperatures will fall overnight into the single digits for most, with a few subzero readings near the Canadian border. It will remain quite breezy, creating very cold wind chills at times. Tomorrow’s daytime highs will range from the single digits above to the northeast to the 20s southwest. Temperatures will remain warmer across southwest North Dakota into Friday as an area of low-pressure forms, increasing snow chances slightly, with minimal accumulations expected. Even colder air then arrives late Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will be brutally cold, with a good section of the viewing area staying in the subzero range through at least the weekend. In addition, winds will remain quite breezy, and this will set the stage for dangerous wind chills. Although temperatures will likely warm slightly into next week, daytime highs and overnight lows will remain well below-average.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder