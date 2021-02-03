KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow will wind down and temperatures will fall overnight into the single digits for most, with a few subzero readings near the Canadian border. It will remain quite breezy, creating very cold wind chills at times. Tomorrow’s daytime highs will range from the single digits above to the northeast to the 20s southwest. Temperatures will remain warmer across southwest North Dakota into Friday as an area of low-pressure forms, increasing snow chances slightly, with minimal accumulations expected. Even colder air then arrives late Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will be brutally cold, with a good section of the viewing area staying in the subzero range through at least the weekend. In addition, winds will remain quite breezy, and this will set the stage for dangerous wind chills. Although temperatures will likely warm slightly into next week, daytime highs and overnight lows will remain well below-average.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Home Disability Care

Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Power Outage

KX Convo: Ben Martinek

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Art Award

Statute of Limitations

Veterans Vaccines

Warnings against Super Bowl parties

Vet Assistance

Truck Crash

How Lucie met Cauli: Cat owner shares how she discovered her beloved pet

Dreading the cold? Here are a few reasons to look forward to it

Wednesday's Forecast: A wintry mix, light snow, and colder temps.

Game Day

NDC FEB 3

WDA Hockey

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

Emergency Declaration

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News