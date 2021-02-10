KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wind chill warnings and advisories continue as extremely cold air remains over our area. Temperatures tonight may be some of the lowest readings yet, with overnight lows expected in the teens and 20s below 0. Temperatures may approach -30F across the Canadian border as even colder air arrives from the northwest. Daytime highs tomorrow will not rise above 0 for almost everyone, and wind chills will remain dangerous throughout the day. Clouds will increase, with a chance for light snow mostly across our southern counties. More sunshine is expected on Friday and into the weekend, although temperatures will remain brutally cold, with subzero weather lasting through at least Saturday. A warm-up is expected as we head into early next week, with a few chances for snow by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Nullifying Fed Laws

Insulin Bill Changes

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Purple Heart

Live Music

Previously unseen Capitol security footage shown during impeachment trial

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/10

Winter weather hacks for snow and extreme cold

A warm-up is on the horizon

NDC JAN 10

WDA Basketball

WDA Hockey

National teacher award

Ambush of Biden campaign bus in Central Texas could play a role in Trump impeachment tria

Prom Dresses

Oil Trials

Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Josh Meny

'Frank' has been found! Viral search helps Bucs fan track down Chiefs cutout fan he sat next to at Super Bowl

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News