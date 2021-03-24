KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

Winds will strengthen out of the south overnight with lows in the 20s and low 30s as an area of low pressure arrives from the west. Chances for precipitation rise tomorrow, mostly across our northern counties, as a cold front moves in tomorrow evening. Temperatures will be pushed back slightly behind the front on Friday but will remain above-average into the weekend. There will be additional slight chances for precipitation Friday and Saturday, however, fire weather conditions will grow through the weekend and into next week with a significant warm-up, increased winds, and low relative humidities. A sharp cold front will bring temperatures back to seasonal averages on Tuesday with another slight chance for precipitation.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder