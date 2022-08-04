MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Lady A announced today that they are postponing their 2022 Fall Tour, which means they will no longer be performing at this year’s Norsk Høstfest in Minot.

According to a press release Norsk Høstfest, ticket holders for the Lady A show will receive an email from Ticketmaster with instructions detailing refund request procedures.

Purchased tickets will be honored for festival admittance and the replacement act on Thursday, September 29th. If you choose to keep your tickets, no further action is needed.

A replacement act is set to be announced in the near future.

Lady A’s cancellation marks the second act to cancel for Høstfest, as back in July Toby Keith announced that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer and would be unable to perform as well.